MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 23 June 2026

Teenager drowns in south Calcutta's Chetla Agrani Club pool during swimming session

Hrichik Chakraborty, 19, was found unconscious in the pool shortly before the start of a training session

Monalisa Chaudhuri, Samarpita Banerjee Published 23.06.26, 05:52 AM
representational image

representational image File picture

A first-year college student drowned during a swimming session at Chetla Agrani Club pool in south Calcutta on Monday morning.

Hrichik Chakraborty, 19, was found unconscious in the pool shortly before the start of a training session.

ADVERTISEMENT

Club officials pulled him out of the water and took him to SSKM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to club authorities, Hrichik was a regular trainee in the 8.40am batch and had arrived for practice as usual.

“Every day, he would come to class and begin with breath-control exercises. On Monday, the trainer suddenly noticed that he was not responding. We immediately pulled him out of the water and tried to revive him through CPR. When there was no response, we took him to SSKM Hospital,” a club official said.

Family members said Hrichik had been swimming for more than six years.

The club authorities said the teenager was a certified swimmer.

A first-year BCom student of Prafulla Chandra College in south Calcutta, he lived with his parents on Nepal Bhattacharya Street in Kalighat.

Family members alleged that they were informed about the incident only after Hrichik was taken to the hospital.

“When we asked what had happened, we were told to check the CCTV footage,” a relative said outside the hospital’s emergency department.

The police said the pool was around 5 foot and 4 inches-deep.

Officers from Chetla police station have sealed the area and seized CCTV footage for examination.

“The exact cause of death can be determined only after the post-mortem examination,” a police officer said.

Established in 1959, the 67-year-old club is best known for its Durga Puja celebrations under the patronage of former Calcutta mayor Firhad Hakim. Apart from Durga Puja and Kali Puja, the club offers multiple sports amenities, according to its website.

A notice pasted at the club gate later on Monday said the pool would remain closed because of “unavoidable circumstances”.

RELATED TOPICS

Death By Drowning Swimmer Swimming Pool Chetla Agrani
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

BJP govt pledges land and financial unshackling of industry in first Bengal budget

The Suvendu Adhikari-led government also proposes to introduce Bengal’s urban centres to a '24x7 economy' by making changes to the Shop and Establishments Act 1963
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Quote left Quote right

My party questions if I am best to lead into the next election. Will resign in orderly transfer of power

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT