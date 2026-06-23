Teenager drowns in south Calcutta's Chetla Agrani Club pool during swimming session

A first-year college student drowned during a swimming session at Chetla Agrani Club pool in south Calcutta on Monday morning.

Hrichik Chakraborty, 19, was found unconscious in the pool shortly before the start of a training session.

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Club officials pulled him out of the water and took him to SSKM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to club authorities, Hrichik was a regular trainee in the 8.40am batch and had arrived for practice as usual.

“Every day, he would come to class and begin with breath-control exercises. On Monday, the trainer suddenly noticed that he was not responding. We immediately pulled him out of the water and tried to revive him through CPR. When there was no response, we took him to SSKM Hospital,” a club official said.

Family members said Hrichik had been swimming for more than six years.

The club authorities said the teenager was a certified swimmer.

A first-year BCom student of Prafulla Chandra College in south Calcutta, he lived with his parents on Nepal Bhattacharya Street in Kalighat.

Family members alleged that they were informed about the incident only after Hrichik was taken to the hospital.

“When we asked what had happened, we were told to check the CCTV footage,” a relative said outside the hospital’s emergency department.

The police said the pool was around 5 foot and 4 inches-deep.

Officers from Chetla police station have sealed the area and seized CCTV footage for examination.

“The exact cause of death can be determined only after the post-mortem examination,” a police officer said.

Established in 1959, the 67-year-old club is best known for its Durga Puja celebrations under the patronage of former Calcutta mayor Firhad Hakim. Apart from Durga Puja and Kali Puja, the club offers multiple sports amenities, according to its website.

A notice pasted at the club gate later on Monday said the pool would remain closed because of “unavoidable circumstances”.