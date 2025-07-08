TMCP leader show-caused for 'sexual harassment'

A Trinamool Congress student leader allegedly sexually harassed his juniors and video recorded the act in a Howrah college last year.

A purported video that was originally circulated more than a year ago has re-emerged in the wake of the gang rape at South Calcutta Law College in Kasba.

The victims at Narasinha Dutt College were male students.

Souvik Roy, the vice-president of the state unit of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad and a former student of the college, has been show-caused by the party, sources said.

Roy confirmed that he had been asked to give his response in writing within a day.

“I have been asked by the party to submit my response to the allegations by Tuesday. I will surely do that,” Roy said on Monday.

Soma Bandopadhyay, the principal of the college, said that the college received the complaint over a year ago and barred Roy from entering the college campus.

On Monday, Roy refuted the charges and called it a “political conspiracy”.

The governing body discussed the issue after the college received the complaint last year, Bandopadhyay told this newspaper. It was then resolved that Roy would not be allowed to enter the college, she said.

“Last year, we received a written complaint regarding the video, after which we took it up in the governing body meeting and decided to ban Souvik Roy’s entry to the college with immediate effect. He is still not allowed to enter the college. However, as we did not receive any video, we did not lodge a police complaint in the absence of any concrete evidence,” Bandopadhyay said.

The purported video shows male students being forced to unzip and do squats.

Roy refuted any links with such torture.

“I am not related to any such video that is being circulated. I want to clarify what happened on the first day of college. A student was making a vlog. He said something very objectionable about girls. When I learned about it, I went to the college and made him apologise before the girl students,” Roy said.

Such allegations of excesses and torture of students by their seniors in college are not new.

Monojit Mishra, a former student of South Calcutta Law College and the prime accused in the alleged gang rape of a student of the same college, has been accused of committing similar offences — from assaulting college security guards to making

indecent proposals to women students and damaging college property.

Many in the college believe that his proximity to senior political leaders or a similar perception helped Mishra survive in the college.

According to the police, there were 11 cases filed against Mishra in the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police, out of which he had been arrested in five and he surrendered in the remaining six.