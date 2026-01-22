TMC to distribute 5 lakh booklets across Kolkata highlighting 15 years of govt's achievements

The Trinamool Congress will distribute 500,000 copies of Unnayaner Panchali among Calcuttans, a booklet that documents the achievements of the Mamata Banerjee government over the past 15 years.

Of the 144 councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, 136 are from the Trinamool Congress. Each Trinamool councillor will be given around 1,500 booklets for distribution among voters in their wards.

Around 1 lakh copies have already arrived and will be distributed among the councillors soon, a senior Trinamool leader said.

A 7.16-minute-long YouTube video on Unnayaner Panchali mentions government schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyasree, Rupasree, Swasthya Sathi and Chokher Alo.

Sources stated that each ward has between 18,000 and 60,000 voters, depending on the ward’s size.

“The books will be distributed among households with multiple voters. We will also distribute the books among influential people in the wards, those whose opinion can influence how people vote,” said a young Trinamool councillor.