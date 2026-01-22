MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 22 January 2026

TMC to distribute 5 lakh booklets across Kolkata highlighting 15 years of govt's achievements

Of the 144 councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, 136 are from the Trinamool Congress

Subhajoy Roy Published 22.01.26, 07:28 AM
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee File picture

The Trinamool Congress will distribute 500,000 copies of Unnayaner Panchali among Calcuttans, a booklet that documents the achievements of the Mamata Banerjee government over the past 15 years.

Of the 144 councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, 136 are from the Trinamool Congress. Each Trinamool councillor will be given around 1,500 booklets for distribution among voters in their wards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 1 lakh copies have already arrived and will be distributed among the councillors soon, a senior Trinamool leader said.

A 7.16-minute-long YouTube video on Unnayaner Panchali mentions government schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyasree, Rupasree, Swasthya Sathi and Chokher Alo.

Sources stated that each ward has between 18,000 and 60,000 voters, depending on the ward’s size.

“The books will be distributed among households with multiple voters. We will also distribute the books among influential people in the wards, those whose opinion can influence how people vote,” said a young Trinamool councillor.

RELATED TOPICS

Trinamul Congress (TMC) Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

ED chief’s city salve: Rahul Navin to visit Calcutta to review coal-smuggling probe

Sources described Navin’s trip as “routine”, but a senior official said his visit was “aimed at boosting the morale of his officials” and ensuring they were able to discharge their duties amidst the escalating friction between the state administration and the central probe agency
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

Bengal CM engaged in fear-mongering, spread misleading information regarding SIR

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT