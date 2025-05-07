Three men held for cheating doctor out of Rs. 1 crore and threatening him with digital arrest

Three men who were allegedly part of a racket that cheated a city doctor out of ₹1 crore, threatening him with digital arrest, have been arrested.

The three were identified as Subrata Mallick, 32, Pankaj Mallick, 36 and Bishnu Agarwal, 51.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the doctor had filed a complaint with Survey Park police station last November after getting a fraudulent call. The caller posed as an officer of Mumbai police and informed him that his name had emerged in a money laundering case.

“The doctor was put under the threat of arrest and made to transfer ₹1 crore in three transactions,” said an officer of the anti-bank fraud section of the detective department.

Earlier, the police had arrested Suraj Kumar Singh, Arman Akhtar Khan and Mohammad Jahinuddin for their alleged involvement in the fraud. With the fresh arrests on Tuesday, the total number of persons arrested in the case rose to six.

“Singh was the account holder where the siphoned money was transferred, while Khan operated the account. They named Mohammad Jahinuddin and said he was the one who took the cash from Khan after it was withdrawn from the account,” said an officer.

Subrata Mallick was arrested from Bangur. Based on his statement Pankaj Mallick and Bishnu Agarwal were arrested. Police said they have managed to recover ₹28,37,400.

The arrested trio will be produced before the court on Wednesday.