MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 01 February 2026

Third-year political science student of Scottish Church College dies in RG Kar Medical

The police have started a probe into the death of Rishita Banik, a third-year student of political science

Our Bureau Published 01.02.26, 06:38 AM
representational image

representational image

A student from Scottish Church College, who resided in a girls’ hostel, was found unconscious in the sick room last Saturday and died later that day at a hospital, police said.

The police have started a probe into the death of Rishita Banik, a third-year student of political science.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was from Tripura.

According to the police officers, Rishita’s mother failed to contact her over the
phone.

“She was not responding to her mother’s calls on her mobile phone. The anxious mother reached out to Rishita’s friends to inquire about her,” a police officer said.

Her friends found her inside the hostel’s sick room. They took her to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, said the police.

She was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital. Rishita later died on the same day, said an officer.

The police stated that they were awaiting the postmortem report.

RELATED TOPICS

Scottish Church College Student Death RG Kar Medical College And Hospital Tripura Post-mortem Police Investigations Girls Hostel
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Growth or debt? Nirmala Sitharaman to walk a tightrope for Union budget

The focus will be on how the government prioritises growth-enhancing capital expenditure, manufacturing and exports while preserving macro stability and shore up investor confidence amid intense revenue pressures and external headwinds
Amit Shah, Home minister in Siliguri on Saturday.
Quote left Quote right

Didi, this time BJP will get over 50% votes and come to power with a thumping majority

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT