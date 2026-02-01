Third-year political science student of Scottish Church College dies in RG Kar Medical

A student from Scottish Church College, who resided in a girls’ hostel, was found unconscious in the sick room last Saturday and died later that day at a hospital, police said.

The police have started a probe into the death of Rishita Banik, a third-year student of political science.

She was from Tripura.

According to the police officers, Rishita’s mother failed to contact her over the

phone.

“She was not responding to her mother’s calls on her mobile phone. The anxious mother reached out to Rishita’s friends to inquire about her,” a police officer said.

Her friends found her inside the hostel’s sick room. They took her to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, said the police.

She was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital. Rishita later died on the same day, said an officer.

The police stated that they were awaiting the postmortem report.