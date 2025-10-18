The Rajasthan gym murder: Three people detained as suspects in businessman's killing

Three men detained in Calcutta are believed to be part of the notorious “Godara gang”, allegedly involved in the murder of 40-year-old businessman Ramesh Rulania, who was shot dead while working out at a gym in Rajasthan’s Kuchaman on the morning of October 7.

Rulania, who owned a bike showroom and a hotel in Rajasthan, had reportedly refused to give in to extortion threats from the gang. Shortly after his murder, an alleged associate of the Godara gang posted on social media, suggesting that Rulania’s resistance had led to his killing.

CCTV footage from the first-floor gym captures a man wearing a light-coloured shirt, black trousers, and a white towel covering his face. He is seen entering and peering around the gym. Moments later, screams are heard, and two other gym members are seen fleeing. The shooter, holding a gun, is then seen running toward the staircase.

Rajasthan Police have identified the shooter as Ganpat Gurjar, who was arrested along with Dharmendra Gurjar and Mahesh Gurjar in Calcutta on Thursday night. “Ganpat was the shooter. He had three associates at the scene of crime — one stood near the staircase inside the gym, one drove the getaway vehicle, and the fourth was in the car at the time of the crime,” Richa Tomar, superintendent of police, Didwana-Kuchaman district, told this newspaper on Friday.

With these arrests, the total number of people held in connection with the murder has risen to 10. The police had earlier detained eight individuals for allegedly aiding the killers by providing shelter, SIM cards, and other logistical support.

A fourth suspect, identified as Zuber Ahmed, is still on the run. “All four fled together after the crime. We suspect Zuber was with them. We are looking for him,” Tomar added.

Police sources said the gang’s alleged leader, Rawatram Swami, alias Rohit Godara, is suspected to be the mastermind. Originally from Lunkaransar in Bikaner district, he is believed to be hiding abroad and is wanted in multiple murder cases. Sources said he frequently changes countries to evade arrest.