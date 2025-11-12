Tears & cheers as former state education minister Partha Chatterjee walks free on bail

Former state education minister Partha Chatterjee left a hospital on bail on Tuesday, with tears in his eyes, having regained his freedom after spending more than three years in custody.

The suspended Trinamool Congress leader, arrested on July 23, 2022, for alleged corruption in the recruitment of teachers and staff for government-aided schools, was admitted to RN Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences while in the custody of the central investigating agencies.

A special CBI court granted him bail on Monday, clearing the last hurdle for his release.

“Chatterjee met the nurses, patient coordinators and other hospital staff who had looked after him. He greeted them with folded hands and left his room with his family members,” said a source.

According to sources, he was undergoing medical management for diabetes, obesity and chronic kidney disease, among other ailments.

Around 2.30pm on Tuesday, Chatterjee walked out of the hospital building and made his way slowly towards a white Scorpio waiting near the gate. There were tears in his eyes as he waved to his supporters on his way home. He sat in the front seat, continuing to wave as the chants of his supporters grew louder.

Nearly an hour before his release, many supporters had gathered in and around the hospital in Mukundapur.

“Partha Chatterjee zindabad” and “Amader neta bhalo thakuk (May our leader stay well)” echoed in front of gate number four of the hospital as people from Behala, Sarsuna, and Tollygunge continued to arrive.

“We came here to take our MLA home. He has always been there for us, now it’s our time to stand by him,” said Shamoli Sarkar Bose, 40, a Trinamool worker from Behala’s Sarsuna, who said she had also attended several of his court hearings at Alipore.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Chatterjee from his home in Naktala, following a day-long raid. The CBI took his custody on September 16, 2022.

Chatterjee returned to his Naktala house around 3.45pm, with a group of supporters following his car on two-wheelers, chanting slogans.

After reaching Naktala, he was unable to exit the SUV with supporters and bystanders crowding around. A shower of flower petals and more slogans followed.

He sat with his hands folded and stepped out after some time, flanked by his aides and some family members.

At the entrance to the house, on the ground floor, Chatterjee paused as family members did an aarti before allowing him inside.

His lawyers, said he was tired and relieved that “truth had prevailed”. “He is relieved that the law has triumphed and the truth has been established. Chatterjee is too tired today. But he will meet all of you very soon,” said one of the lawyers, Biplob Goswami.

The Trinamool leadership did not comment on Chatterjee’s return. “I will not comment on anything about this. The case is being heard in court...,” said party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

“Chatterjee’s bail does not mean he has been proven innocent. He is part of a collective loot, and the heads should be made accountable for the scam,” said BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya.