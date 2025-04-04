Teachers: How do we get on with our lives; the unbearable burden of uncertainty

Calcutta: Some don’t know how to pay their next loan instalment. Others fear neighbours’ taunts. Many are shocked by the Supreme Court’s “sweeping order” that treats both deserving and improperly appointed candidates alike.

Thursday’s mass job terminations have sparked anger and anxiety among affected teachers, highlighting multiple system failures. These teachers now face the prospect of retaking exams and interviews they passed nearly a decade ago.

Metro spoke with several affected teachers to hear their concerns.

Why punish all?

The most common complaint was about blanket consequences. “I’m not a legal expert, but this defies common sense. There’s no denying massive irregularities occurred, but why should

qualified candidates suffer?” said a teacher from South 24-Parganas.

In mid-February, the School Service Commission (SSC) informed the Supreme Court that 5,303 candidates were allegedly appointed illegally as teaching and non-teaching staff in government-aided schools.

The top court ruled on Thursday that only “tainted candidates” must return their salaries with interest, further frustrating those who consider themselves legitimately

appointed.

Years of uncertainty

The process of separating legitimate from improper appointments has dragged on for over two years. Many teachers said this lengthy wait had given them hope, making Thursday’s outcome even more devastating.

The case was transferred to the CBI by Calcutta High Court in 2022. Since 2023, the SSC has repeatedly told the high court it was gathering information on allegedly illegal recruitments.

“For two years, we hoped qualified candidates would receive justice. Now we learn this separation isn’t possible. Had we known earlier, we could have been better prepared for this crisis,” said a teacher in Kalyani.

Another exam?

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said she would direct the SSC to carry out a fresh recruitment process and complete it within three months. But that’s little relief for those who have just lost their jobs.

“How can I prepare for another test while worrying about basic survival?” asked a teacher from a Sonarpur school.

Another teacher who lives in Budge Budge and teaches in Diamond Harbour noted: “The syllabus has changed. Preparing again is extremely difficult. When we took the 2016 test, most of us were simply students. Now we have numerous responsibilities.”

Financial worry

Many displaced teachers face immediate financial hardships — loan repayments, medical expenses, and children’s education costs.

“I have loans to repay and I’m my family’s sole earner. I don’t know what to do next,” said a teacher from Gosaba, echoing many others’

concerns.

A teacher from Halisahar in North 24-Parganas spends significant income on medications for his elderly parents. With rising drug prices, he’s uncertain how to manage.

Lasting stigma

Though only a fraction of the 26,000 school positions in Bengal have been officially labelled “tainted”, teachers feel the entire 2016 batch has been stigmatised.

“My family knows I earned my position legitimately. But what about relatives and neighbours? I’ll always carry the 2016 SSC batch stigma,” said a Diamond Harbour teacher.

A Barasat teacher feared even private schools might be reluctant to hire someone from the controversial

batch.

“This stigma will follow us permanently,” he concluded.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​