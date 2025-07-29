MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Taratala Road riddled with potholes and neglect, condition worsens with more rain

The Calcutta port authorities, the custodians of the road, said they will undertake thorough repair of the road after the monsoon. According to an official, patchwork repairs were being done near Jinjira Bazar

Subhajoy Roy Published 29.07.25, 06:19 AM
Stretches of Taratala Road riddled with huge potholes and filled with muddy rainwater on Saturday. Pictures by Sanat Kr Sinha

A road used by thousands travelling between Calcutta and its south-western fringes, like Batanagar and Maheshtala, is in a perilous condition, with daily commuters complaining that the state of the road is getting worse with time.

Around ten days back, the poor state of Taratala Road featured in an order by a Calcutta High Court bench.

The Calcutta port authorities, the custodians of the road, said they will undertake thorough repair of the road after the monsoon. According to an official, patchwork repairs were being done near Jinjira Bazar.

Its deep and wide potholes are impossible to dodge. After a spell of rain, they resemble mini swimming pools, and vehicles fail to gauge if a waterlogged portion has potholes beneath the muddy water surface. For two-wheeler riders, the journey is even riskier.

“Some of the potholes are so deep that I fear the car will stop there after developing a snag. Also, there is a fear of two vehicles moving one beside another colliding because cars swing tremendously while crossing over a pothole,” said Partha Saha Poddar, a retired army officer who teaches nautical sciences.

“The condition is worsening with time and more rain, but the repairs are grossly inadequate. The potholes are getting larger and wider,” said Poddar, a resident of
Batanagar.

On July 17, a division bench of the high court expressed concern over the state of roads in the state, including Calcutta, during the monsoon.

The bench of Justices Soumen Sen and Smita Das De gave the authorities two weeks to fix the roads.

Taratala Road was among the roads that the bench had named during the hearing. “The roads between Taratala and Joka (Diamond Harbour Road), between Taratala and Batanagar, and another in Bally’s Sapuipara must be repaired immediately. The state must submit a report of the repair job within two weeks. Otherwise, the court will be forced to file a suo motu case,” the bench said.

An official of Calcutta port promised thorough repairs, but only after the monsoon.

“We have floated a tender for a thorough repair of Taratala Road. The project cost is 25 crore. We will soon hand over the work order. We are now undertaking patchwork repairs,” said an official of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (Calcutta Port).

The port authorities maintain 32 roads in the area and have spent over 100 crore in the past few years on their maintenance.

