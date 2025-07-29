IIM-Calcutta student arrested on charges of rape back in class after out on bail

The IIM-Calcutta student who was arrested on charges of rape, attended classes on Monday, sources on the campus said.

Paramanand Mahaveer Toppannawar, 26, was arrested on July 12 after he allegedly raped a 24-year-old woman inside the Lake View Hostel on the campus.

An IIM-C official said after the student was released from Presidency Correctional Home on bail on July 22, the B-school authorities decided to let him attend classes.

“The student came to the campus around 10am with his mother. He attended two classes on Monday. We have told him that while he is attending the classes, one of his parents will have to be present on the campus. This measure has been taken for security concerns,” the official said.

The court granted him bail as the complainant did not undergo a medico-legal test despite several attempts. The case will be heard again on December 8.

Subrata Sardar, the lawyer who represented the student, said: “He attended the classes without any trouble on Monday. His mother accompanied him to the campus as was asked by the B-school authorities. He did not face any hassle while attending the two classes. I hope that the institute authorities would create necessary environment so he can complete the programme like any other student.”

An emergency academic council meeting of IIM Calcutta on Friday decided to allow the accused student to attend classes.

However, he cannot stay on campus until the police complete their investigation. A Kolkata Police SIT is probing the case.

Saibal Chattopadhyay, director-in-charge, came to the campus around 9.30am to oversee resumption of classes by the student.

“Other students handled the situation in a very mature way. Still, we have told his parents to be present on the campus when he comes to the campus. His mother remained seated on a chair in the corridor outside the classroom as he attended classes,” said an official.

Considering the age of his mother, the institute authorities are planning to allot her a room where she can rest during the day.

The student has eight months left in the two-year programme.