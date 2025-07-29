Kolkata weather alert: IMD forecasts week-long spell of rain and thundershowers

Kolkata and large parts of Bengal have been experiencing continuous rain for the past few days, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now issued a forecast indicating persistent rain and thundershowers for the next seven days.

This period is also expected to bring gusty winds, blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour, adding to the inclement weather.

Starting on Tuesday, July 29, the city is set for a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

The wet conditions are set to continue into July 30, with a generally cloudy sky and a few spells of rain or thundershowers. Temperatures for the day are forecast to be a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius.

As July draws to a close and August begins, Thursday, will see a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 31 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius.

This pattern of generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers will persist into August 1, and 2. Maximum temperatures for both days are predicted to be 32 degrees Celsius, with minimums of 27 degrees Celsius.

Looking ahead to Sunday, August 3, the forecast indicates a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or thundershower, and there is also a chance of a dust storm. The maximum temperature for this day is expected to be 33 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 28 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, August 4, Kolkata can expect a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower. The maximum temperature is forecast to be 31 degrees Celsius, and the minimum 26 degrees Celsius.

Residents in neighboring areas such as Dumdum, Salt Lake, and Howrah can anticipate similar weather conditions, with only minor daily fluctuations in maximum and minimum temperatures.

With the monsoon firmly entrenched, citizens are advised to prepare for continued wet weather in the week ahead.