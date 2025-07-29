Search for bride ends in robbery

A man was allegedly robbed of his valuables after being served tea laced with sedatives during his first meeting with a prospective bride whom he met through a matrimony site. The woman was arrested on Sunday.

Sudip Bose, a resident of Leningarh in New Barrackpore, has lodged a complaint alleging that he met a woman named Jia Singh through the matrimony site last month. Upon request, he agreed to meet her at a hotel under Airport police station on July 1.

“According to the complaint, the man became unconscious after he sipped the tea offered to him by the woman. When he woke up, he found that his wallet and mobile phone were missing,” said an officer of Bidhannagar city police.

Bose filed a complaint with Airport police station on Sunday, following which police arrested the woman.

“The investigation is still on. We have arrested the woman based on the preliminary complaint. Efforts are being made to recover the missing phone and money,” a police officer said.

Police sources said that the investigators will also collect CCTV footage from the hotel where the victim met the woman.

This is not the first time people have been duped by someone they met through matrimony sites, the police said.

“People should verify the background of strangers they meet on social media or matrimony sites. It is also advisable to take precautions while meeting a stranger for the first time,” said a senior officer of Bidhannagar police.

The police said there was "no harm in asking for identity details of a person whom we meet" through a matrimony site to ensure basic safety.

The woman has been booked under sections of cheating, criminal breach of trust and theft, the police said.

She was produced before a court on Monday.