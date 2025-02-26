Tangra triple murder case: Dey brothers killed their family members, says KP Commissioner Manoj Verma

The Dey brothers, who had survived the crash on EM Bypass last week, were involved in the murder of their family members whose bodies were found in their Tangra residence, police said on Tuesday.

Pranay Dey, 44, and Prasun Dey, 43, are the suspects in the triple murder in their family, and may face “legal action” said Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is difficult to say who did what as that would need verification and the help of experts. But what we are pretty sure about is that only these two brothers are involved in the murder of their family members,” Verma said on Tuesday.

The Dey brothers and Pranay’s 14-year-old son survived a crash on EM Bypass on the morning of February 19. A few hours later, their statements led to the recovery of the bodies of their wives and the daughter of Prasun at their Tangra home.

Prasun has reportedly admitted that he had slit his own wrist and also his nephew’s wrists. “Prasun said his daughter was dead by then,” an officer said.

Prasun, however, has claimed he has no knowledge of who slashed the wrists of his wife and sister-in-law, the cops said.

The 14-year-old boy who survived has said Prasun was driving the car.

The police on Tuesday said the two brothers started contemplating suicide on February 10. Two days later, they informed their wives about their decision but the children were kept out of the discussions, the police said. The possible motive behind their decision could be related to their business, the police said.

“After that, the couples decided to start adding payesh to their daily meal to make the children habituated to it as they were planning to commit suicide by mixing high doses of medicines in the dessert, both the brothers have stated,” said one of the investigators.

The medicine pills were mixed with payesh on February 17, they have told the cops.

However, the statements of the brothers had started to differ from the sequence of events that took place in the house on February 18, the police said.

Verma said the police would not divulge the sequence of events — as has been stated by the two brothers — until it was verified by “evidence on the field”.

“It is difficult (to say) at this stage who did it. The field evidence has to match with their version. We will need expert opinion. We will not reveal it now,” he said.

Verma said that as there is “sufficient evidence to say that they are involved, all legal action will be taken”.

The Dey brothers and the teenage boy are at present admitted at NRS Medical College and Hospital. The police said they were trying to secure safe custody for the boy in one of their relative’s house.

“We will try to convince some relative to take custody of the child. We are looking into how to ensure that the child is not subjected to further trauma or hurt,” Verma said.

The police had earlier started a murder case against “unknown persons” based on the complaint of the father of one of the two women found murdered in the house.