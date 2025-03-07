Tangra murder case: Prasun Dey wants to confess officially in front of magistrate

Prasun Dey, arrested for killing three of his family members at his Tangra home, told the court on Thursday that he wanted to admit his crime before a magistrate.

Prasun, the younger of the two brothers who survived a car crash on February 19 on EM Bypass, was produced before the additional chief judicial magistrate, Sealdah, on Thursday.

Hearing his appeal, the court sent him in judicial remand for 14 days.

Dey, 43, was brought to the court on Thursday afternoon before the prosecution lawyer submitted a prayer to send Dey in judicial remand.

“The prosecution lawyer said Prasun Dey had confessed to his crime and wanted to record his confession before the magistrate,” a lawyer present in the court said.

Hearing the prayer, the magistrate wanted Dey to be presented before the court.

“When Dey appeared, the magistrate asked if he was aware that the police wanted to send him to jail. At this, he said that he wanted to confess to his crime before a magistrate,” said the lawyer.

The magistrate explained that Dey would get two days to make up his mind in jail before he got a chance to record his statement before a magistrate.

A statement recorded before a magistrate is direct evidence in a criminal case.

According to legal protocol, once police finish an investigation in a case, they can submit a chargesheet. The next step is the framing of charges by the court, followed by trial.

In this case, the cops said they would record the statement of the elder brother, Pranay and his 14-year-old son, the two other survivors from the car crash.

Pranay and his son are now admitted at NRS Medical College and Hospital.

The wives of Prasun and Pranay and Prasun’s teenage daughter were found dead at their Tangra home on February 18.