Tangra murder case: Police quiz Pranay Dey at jail hospital, record his statement

Dey, along with his brother Prasun, have been charged with the murders of his wife, sister-in-law and teenage niece

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 21.05.25, 08:36 AM
The Dey residence in Tangra

The Dey residence in Tangra File picture

A team of officers from the detective department and another from Entally police station visited the Presidency correctional home on Tuesday to examine Pranay Dey, one of the two brothers arrested for the murder of two women and a minor at their Tangra home in February.

Pranay Dey, the elder of the brothers, has been admitted to the medical ward of the jail after being released from NRS Medical College and Hospital last week.

Sources said after his release from the hospital, Pranay was taken to his Tangra home for the reconstruction of the triple-murder on February 18.

Pranay was questioned at the jail hospital and his statement was recorded. He, along with his brother Prasun, have been charged with the murders of his wife, sister-in-law and teenage niece.

Pranay’s son, a teenager who survived a road crash with the Dey brothers, has been sent to a government home.

