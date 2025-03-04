Tangra murder case: Dey brother discharged, quizzed and held for murder

One of the two brothers who survived a car crash on EM Bypass on February 19 and whose statements led to the discovery of three dead women at their Tangra home was discharged from NRS Medical College and Hospital on Monday.

Prasun Dey, 43, the younger of the two brothers, was taken to Tangra police station after being released from the hospital in the afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prasun was arrested on Monday night after several hours of questioning at Tangra police station. He has been charged with murder.

Prasun was discharged from Ruby hospital on February 24. After his week-long stay at NRS, he was declared fit to be released.

After his discharge from the government hospital, an unshaven Prasun emerged from the hospital with his face covered with a surgical mask.

He was escorted into a police vehicle and taken to Tangra police station.

While coming out of the hospital, Prasun kept his gaze down and did not answer questions like if he killed his family members.

At the police station, sources said he was questioned for several hours.

His elder brother Pranay and nephew, 14, are still at NRS hospital. Officials of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Children’s Rights (WBCPCR) said they were trying to find a family from among the boy’s relatives who could take care of him.

Prasun, who was at the wheel when the car crashed into a Metro pillar near the Avisikta crossing early on February 19, had suffered a rib fracture and multiple other injuries. There were cuts on his wrist, which he later told the police were self-inflicted, sources said.

During his stay at NRS, Prasun is said to have admitted that he slashed the wrists and throats of his wife and sister-in-law and used pillows to gag them so their screams were not audible.

His nephew, a Class VIII student, who is admitted to NRS hospital, has told officials of the WBCPCR how Prasun allegedly tried to smother him with a pillow and how the boy held his breath to fake his death till his uncle left the room.

Both Prasun and Pranay have reportedly told the police that they planned to end their lives by consuming a high dose of sleeping pills mixed with payesh. To acclimate the children to consume payesh mixed with medicines, they started having the dessert mixed with neem leaves for a few days before the “final attempt” on February 17, they reportedly told the police.