ED flags DCP Santanu Sinha Biswas's link with Behala-based realtor in land scam case

The arrested deputy commissioner of police, Santanu Sinha Biswas, allegedly operated in collusion with Behala-based realtor Joy S. Kamdar to grab land by leveraging political influence, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a city court on Friday.

Sinha Biswas was arrested on Thursday night after over 10 hours of interrogation by an ED team for his alleged involvement in a land-grabbing case. He was remanded in ED custody for 14 days.

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ED counsel Dheeraj Trivedi told the court that Sinha Biswas remained non-cooperative during Thursday’s questioning and did not submit his mobile phones. “He was confronted with digital evidence during interrogation, but he refused to cooperate,” Trivedi told the court. “He allegedly forced people to sell land and houses at a lower price by intimidating the owner using political influence with the help of police.”

Sinha Biswas’s counsel told the court that the DCP has an ancestral property and had met Kamdar at a function. There is no link between knowing Kamdar and the alleged corruption.