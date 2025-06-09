SSKM canteen owner found hanging

A man was found hanging on the ground floor of the undergraduate hostel at SSKM Hospital on Sunday morning.

The man, identified as Shantanu Roy, was declared dead at the emergency wing of the hospital, police said. No note was found on him, they said.

Sources said Roy ran a canteen on the campus. Dues from customers had been mounting, the police said.

The police might talk to the customers, sources said.

“He was a resident of Kotwali in West Midnapore. His family members have been informed. The body has been sent for a post mortem,” said an officer of Bhowanipore

police station.

Roy was found hanging around 8am on Sunday. The discovery triggered panic among the medical students and staff of the hospital.

Police sources said Roy’s colleagues told them he had borrowed a lot of money and had been mentally disturbed for some time.

“His acquaintances will be questioned,” said the officer.