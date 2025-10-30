SSC shortlist by first week of November for higher secondary teacher recruitment

The School Service Commission (SSC) will publish the list of shortlisted candidates for higher secondary teaching jobs by the first week of November, a commission official said on Wednesday.

The shortlist of secondary-level candidates is likely to be announced by the second week of November.

A commission official said many candidates appeared for the selection tests for both secondary and higher secondary levels.

The commission will first publish the results of the plus-II level selection tests, interview the candidates, and publish a list of candidates recommended for appointment.

This would ensure that selected candidates do not apply for counselling at the secondary level. The higher secondary level offers a better pay scale.

Over 2.91 lakh candidates had written the selection tests for Classes IX and X on September 7.

Over 2.26 lakh candidates appeared for the selection tests for Classes XI and XII on September 14.

In April, the Supreme Court had asked the commission to complete the selection process by December.

On April 3, the Supreme Court terminated the jobs of 17,206 teachers at the secondary and higher secondary levels because they had been recruited through a process in 2016 that was “tainted beyond redemption”.

An education department official said the commission had completed double-scanning the answer scripts (Optical Mark Recorder sheets) for the higher secondary level candidates.

The final answer keys were drawn on Tuesday. They will be uploaded on the commission’s website before the publication of the results.

On September 21, the commission uploaded the model answers and asked those who had written the selection tests to go through them and challenge them if they considered the model answers incorrect.

“After going through the responses, the final answer keys were drawn up,” said an education department

official.

Over 12,500 teachers will be appointed for 11 subjects at the HS level. Over 23,000 teachers will be appointed for 11 subjects at the secondary level.

“We want to wrap up the recruitment process promptly. From November 3, the online submission of forms will start for those wishing to participate in the selection tests for Group C and D positions in schools. The tests will be held in January,” an SSC official said.