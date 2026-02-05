SSC opens edit window for Group C and D staff ahead of March selection tests

The school service commission (SSC) on Tuesday asked applicants for non-teaching school jobs to correct errors in details such as work experience, date of first joining and school codes in their online applications.

The edit option was provided ahead of selection tests scheduled for March 1 and 8 to shortlist candidates for Group C and D posts.

SSC chairperson Siddhartha Majumdar said on Wednesday: “In the edit option, we have asked candidates to make corrections, if any, for details like the number of years completed in a school and the date of first joining. Factual accuracy in the information provided is crucial for the recruitment process.”

The online portal for editing experience details will be open from February 3 to 8. Candidates can also update information such as the unique school code, employee code, and school name.

Fresh applicants are allowed to correct details including date of birth, name, gender, and medium of school applied for.

The selection tests will shortlist candidates for 2,989 Group C and 5,448 Group D posts. Over 16 lakh candidates have applied for the jobs.

The SSC had earlier announced that candidates could receive 5 marks for work experience in schools during the fresh selection tests.

The recruitment exercise follows the sacking of over 8,544 non-teaching staff and 17,209 teachers at the secondary and higher secondary levels of government-aided schools in April 2025. The Supreme Court had ruled that these appointments were “tainted beyond redemption”.

Of the sacked non-teaching staff, 3,512 have been identified as tainted and barred from the fresh recruitment, while the untainted staff can participate.

Amit Patra, spokesperson for a platform representing the sacked but untainted non-teaching staff, said: “We are relieved that the commission is going ahead with the recruitment process... When the selection tests were not held in January despite being announced in November, we began doubting whether they would happen at all. Now, with the dates announced, the formalities are being completed.”

Patra added that untainted non-teaching candidates are hoping for early reappointment, as they are not receiving any support from the state government.

Among the 17,209 sacked teachers, 15,403 untainted teachers will continue receiving salaries until the fresh teacher selection process is completed.

Former non-teaching staff member Amit Mandal said: “The Supreme Court ordered continued payment for sacked teachers. Among the 8,544 sacked non-teaching staff, 5,032 are untainted. The state government announced an allowance for them in May 2025, but Calcutta High Court stayed the move. We are struggling to survive.”

Justice Amrita Sinha of the high court had saidthat the appointmentswere “results of fraud” and the allowance could not be provided.