SSC lists 20,000 for assistant teacher interviews at HS level government-aided schools

The school service commission (SSC) on Saturday evening released a list of over 20,000 candidates who will be called for interviews for the posts of assistant teachers at the higher secondary level in government-aided schools.

The list was prepared based on candidates’ performance in the written tests (60 marks), academic scores (10 marks, based on postgraduate exam results), and teaching experience (10 marks, applicable to in-service teachers who appeared for the selection tests held on September 14). The total number of posts on offer is 12,454.

SSC chairperson Siddhartha Majumdar said the interview schedule will be announced in due course. Document verification for shortlisted candidates is set to begin on November 18.

The published list, available on the SSC website, includes each candidate’s scores in the State Level Selection Test (SLST) out of 60 marks, academic score out of 10 marks, and teaching experience out of 10 marks. An SSC official said the public disclosure of scores aims to ensure transparency in the selection process.

The selection tests were conducted following the Supreme Court’s April 3 order that terminated the appointments of 17,206 secondary and higher secondary teachers recruited in 2016, citing a “vitiated” process. “We are maintaining transparency at every stage this time, as this is the first recruitment after more than nine years,” an SSC official said.

Education minister Bratya Basu had earlier said that the SSC would make the detailed score break-up of candidates publicly available for both secondary and higher secondary levels.

The SSC conducted the Class XII level selection test on September 14, while the Class X level SLST was held on September 7; the results for the latter are expected to be published next week.

During document verification, the SSC will cross-check the academic scores submitted by candidates in their online applications, which were based on their master’s final exam marks. “Errors in academic score calculations led to cancellations in the last selection process, and we want to avoid a repeat,” an SSC official said. The online application window had run from June 16 to July 21.

The Supreme Court has directed that the fresh recruitment process must be completed by December 31. The interview carries 10 marks, with an additional 10 marks for lecture demonstrations. Candidates will be selected on a 100-mark scale, and the final list of selected candidates with a detailed score break-up will be uploaded for transparency, an official added.