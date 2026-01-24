Speeding luxury car crashes into guardrail near Kolkata’s Red Road during Republic Day rehearsal

A speeding luxury car rammed into a guardrail near Kolkata’s Red Road on Saturday morning during Republic Day parade rehearsals, triggering security concerns in a high-alert zone, police said.

According to police, the car was approaching the Red Road area at high speed when officers signalled it to stop. Instead of complying, the driver allegedly attempted to flee and crashed into the guardrail.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but it revived memories of a fatal accident in 2016, when a speeding high-end car broke through barricades at the same location during Republic Day rehearsals, killing Air Force corporal Abhimanyu Gaud.

Police said the vehicle has been seized and the driver detained for questioning.

“We are interrogating the driver to ascertain why he entered a restricted zone and attempted to flee when signalled to stop,” an officer of the Maidan police station said.

"The seized car did not have a valid insurance and pollution under control (PUC) certificate," he said.