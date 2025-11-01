South Point School introduces pre-Nursery for admission of children aged two and above

South Point School has decided to introduce pre-Nursery from the next academic session, admitting children aged two and above. The move aligns with a growing trend among schools to start education at an earlier age.

According to the school’s website, children born between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, will be eligible for admission. The process began on Friday.

“If children join earlier, we can groom them as we want. Sometimes it takes a long time,” a South Point official explained. The school plans to start with “baby steps,” with one section each in the morning and afternoon, and will also monitor the response to pre-Nursery admissions.

Until now, South Point enrolled children aged three-plus (Nursery I) and four-plus (Nursery II). The school said it will continue to take children at all three levels, especially once its new, sprawling campus off EM Bypass is ready, offering more space and additional amenities.

Over the years, several of Calcutta’s top schools have lowered their entry age, a move that has reduced the role of preschools or Montessori institutions. Once a stepping stone to formal schooling, many now primarily help children acclimatise to a school environment.

Preschools would also help prepare both children and parents for admission interactions and provide guidance on schools for which their children are eligible.

“There is a tendency among parents to keep children in preschools for as little as six or eight months until they are admitted to high school. Only a small percentage stay until four-plus,” said Nabonita Bose Mukherjee, founder of Bubble Blue Montessori.

The trend also reflects parental priorities. With lower entry ages, children can secure spots in high schools sooner.

Several schools, including St Xavier’s Collegiate School and Sri Sri Academy, lowered their entry-level age last year. “Most schools were already taking children at three-plus, and we felt the need to do the same. Many young parents inquired about admission at that age,” said principal Father Roshan Tirkey.

St James’ School currently admits boys at three-plus, while Sri Sri Academy introduced pre-Nursery for two-plus children last year. “We want to take children as young as possible. It also saves parents the hassle of switching schools,” said Gargi Banerjee, principal of Sri Sri Academy.

Parents often hesitate to switch schools once their child is admitted. “Switching schools doubles expenses and disrupts the child’s routine. My son has already settled in his current school,” said a mother whose child is in Kindergarten.