South Calcutta Law College yet to install promised CCTVs two months after gang-rape

The governing body of South Calcutta Law College, which had resolved on July 24 to install a large number of CCTV cameras by August 15, has yet to act. No cameras have been installed to date. The governing body is scheduled to meet again on Friday.

Two months after the gang-rape of a 24-year-old first-year student on campus on June 25, steps to improve security are still delayed. The college has been unable to host BA LLB and MA LLB exams in July and August, as the academic environment remains unsettled since the crime.

Security measures

Friday’s meeting is expected to revisit the stalled security plan, including the installation of CCTV cameras and hiring of private security guards — measures deemed crucial for restoring student confidence and safety.

Vice-principal Nayna Chatterji said in mid-August that the July 24 resolution included installing about 85 CCTV cameras across the campus, excluding washrooms. “We plan to install CCTV cameras all over the campus, including classrooms, corridors, and the lift. But we are yet to do the job,” she had said.

“More CCTV cameras would enhance security and help us earn students’ confidence. The June 25 incident showed that we failed to protect our students.”

On Wednesday, Chatterji told Metro: “At Friday’s meeting, we will decide on the cost of installing CCTVs and hiring private security guards. The fee structure will also be discussed.”

The college’s only permanent security guard is set to retire in January 2026.

Currently, 12 CCTV cameras installed temporarily by the police remain functional. However, these too will be removed once the police post on campus is withdrawn, according to a college source.

In January 2023, three CCTV cameras were installed after a student reported ragging to the UGC’s anti-ragging helpline.

Graffiti still up

Ashok Deb, the governing body president and Trinamool Congress MLA from Budge Budge, said on July 24 that graffiti praising Monojit Mishra, the prime accused in the alleged gang-rape, would be whitewashed “in a day or two”. Over a month later, the message — “Monojit dada is in our hearts” — remains on the wall.

Mishra, a former TMCP unit president at the college, was arrested alongside students Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed, and security guard Pinaki Banerjee.

Calls and text messages to MLA Deb on Wednesday went unanswered.