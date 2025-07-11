South Calcutta Law College to whitewash ‘Monojit Dada is in our heart’ writeup on wall

South Calcutta Law College, where a 24-year-old law student was allegedly gang-raped on June 25, will whitewash a wall on campus that reads “Monojit dada is in our heart”. Although not directly linked, many believe it was intended for Monojit Mishra, the prime accused in the alleged gang-rape.

College vice-principal Nayna Chatterji announced while stepping out of campus on Thursday: “We will whitewash the wall that reads ‘Monojit dada is in our hearts. (Team MM)’. We had plans to whitewash it during Saraswati Puja in February... We found the writing offensive. It is not advisable on a campus. But we could not do it then.”

“In between, the horrifying incident occurred on the campus. We will whitewash it soon,” she said.

Many students said the brazen writing suggested Mishra’s clout on campus.

A second-year student said the vice-principal is speaking up now because Mishra is behind bars. “It was Chatterji who did not oppose Mishra’s appointment as a casual staffer last July... Had she stood up against him then, he could not have become such a ferocious character who went on to rape a student.”

Teacher Haripada Banik told Metro: “The vice-principal discussed whitewashing the wall with us in February. I hope she will get it done soon.”