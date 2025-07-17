Slain RG Kar doctor’s parents cite Vineet Goyal’s link with CBI officer probing case

Lawyers representing the parents of the slain RG Kar doctor told a Sealdah court on Wednesday that the alleged role of then Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal was not being probed by the CBI as he was a batchmate of a senior IPS officer who is supervising the probe.

Goyal and Sampat Meena are 1994 batch IPS officers of different cadres.

Goyal, now posted as the state police special task force chief, declined to comment.

Meena is posted as the additional director-general of police, CBI. She is monitoring the RG Kar rape and murder case, whose investigation was handed over to the central agency last year.

The postgraduate trainee of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was found raped and murdered in the seminar hall of the emergency building on August 9, 2024.

The parents’ lawyers also raised questions on the efficiency of the CBI’s investigating officer, who was also the IO of the Hathras case.

The CBI lawyer countered the argument, pointing out that being a batchmate of a CBI officer was not an offence and that the proceedings of the case were directed on the basis of the evidence collected.

“Throughout the investigation, the involvement of only one person came up. Sanjay Roy was arrested accordingly,” said the CBI lawyer.

In 2020, a gang-rape was reported in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. The case was handed over to the CBI, following which out of the four accused, three were acquitted.

According to the CBI lawyer, in the RG Kar case, the DNA sample found on the doctor matched that of the accused, CCTV footage corroborated his presence, and nothing incriminating was found against anyone else.

At this point, the judge wanted to know what was found in the CCTV footage.

The CBI lawyer said: “Thirty-two CCTV cameras were examined. Who came and went inside the building, everything was scanned.”

The slain doctor’s lawyers alleged that two more routes could lead to the seminar room where the doctor was found dead, but the CBI harped only on the spot where Roy is visible in the footage.

The CBI submitted its investigation status report before the court on Wednesday.

“Has there been any progress in the probe at all? The four doctors who were last seen with the slain doctor — were they taken into custody? Had they been Group D staff instead of doctors, would the treatment have been the same?” the parents’ lawyers said.

The CBI lawyer said that all angles had been probed. “We have not found any other suspect other than Roy,” the lawyer said.