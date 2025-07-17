Calcutta port signs MoU with city-based real estate group, PS, to revamp Nimtala Ghat

Nimtala Ghat — one of Calcutta’s oldest ghats on the banks of the Hooghly — will be renovated and beautified.

Calcutta port signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with city-based

real estate group — PS — on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative will involve repairing the steps of the ghat, which witnesses the immersion of thousands of Durga idols every Puja, relaying the pathways, installing proper lights and landscaping the area, senior officials said.

“A French company will work on the plan to revamp the ghat in keeping with the heritage of the place,” said Saurav Dugar, one of the directors of PS Group Realty Private Limited.

“The idea is to build a world-class structure along the Hooghly,” he said.

The immersion ghat is adjacent to the burning ghat.

“The revitalisation of Nimtala Ghat will not only enhance the city’s riverfront aesthetics but also the civic pride,” said Rathendra Raman, chairman of the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP).

“Nimtala Ghat holds spiritual and social significance for Calcuttans,” he said.

Senior officials said Calcutta port will provide free access to essential utilities, including water, electricity and security to the company for the project.

The tentative time frame for completion of the project six months.

“We hope to start the work after the monsoon,” said Dugar.