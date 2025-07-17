Blaze-hit traders of Kidderpore’s Orphangunge Market yet to get KMC compensation

Several traders of Kidderpore’s Orphangunge Market, where a fire broke out on June 16, alleged on Wednesday that the authorities had neither released any compensation nor built alternative accommodation for the affected shop owners.

Sajjan Agarwal, president of Orphangunge Market Babosayee Samity, said over 390 traders had submitted applications for compensation in the last week of June.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are yet to receive any compensation. Neither has any alternative site been prepared for us to run our shops,” said Agarwal.

On Wednesday, traders walked in a rally from the market to Diamond Harbour Road, demanding compensation. Then they blocked the intersection of Diamond Harbour Road and Karl Marx Sarani at Kidderpore.

“When we blocked the road, police arranged a car and helped set up a meeting with an official of Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s market department,” said Agarwal.

According to a Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) official, the civic body was conducting a survey of the market and the initial relief of ₹10,000 per shop owner will be released soon.

“The larger compensation will take some time as due process has to be followed,” said the senior official.

The KMC had planned to set up temporary shops for the owners of gutted shops on a ground near Orphangunge Market. This vacant plot was once used as a cattle market.

“Those who used to run the cattle trade from there opposed our attempts earlier to prepare the plot. They also went to court against our plan,” said the official.

He added that the cattle traders withdrew their petition on Wednesday. The KMC will now start construction of temporary shops.

During a visit to the market following the fire, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced an immediate relief of ₹10,000 to the affected traders.

Mamata had also announced compensation of ₹1 lakh for traders whose shops were destroyed, and ₹50,000 for those whose shops were partially damaged.