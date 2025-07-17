Licence must for bus conductors: Association welcomes transport department decision

Conductors of buses — state-run or private — must hold a valid licence, the state government said in a notification issued on Monday.

So long, the thrust had been on bus drivers possessing valid driving licences.

The state government has now decided that no one without a valid conductor’s licence will be allowed to serve as a bus conductor, because, like the drivers, they play a crucial role in ensuring passenger safety.

“A bus conductor can play a very crucial role in rendering help to passengers in distress, including medical assistance, and can be the first responder in case of a crime against women or any other eventuality, including an accident,” a senior transport department official said.

“A licence holder remains accountable for his job as a bus conductor, and if the state government decides, the licence can be revoked," he said.

The state government has decided that applicants for a conductor’s licence should be medically fit, have cleared primary school and be above 18 years of age.

Senior officials said applicants would be asked if they are aware of the basics of traffic rules while receiving the application for a conductor’s licence and their employers would be asked about their antecedents.

The notification, issued by transport secretary Saumitra Mohan, states that applicants who are unable to furnish their relevant documents will have six months to do so.

Applicants will have to submit a self-declaration regarding their educational qualifications in the prescribed format at the time of applying for the licence.

“The licensing official shall assure himself/herself of the reading and writing abilities of the applicant before approving the issuance of such a licence,” the notification states.

There will be no jurisdictional restrictions for the applicants, the notification said. It means an applicant who is now working in Calcutta but originally a resident of west Burdwan can approach any transport department office in the city to apply for a driver’s licence. He

needn’t visit the transport department’s office in his district to apply for the licence.

Bus operators said around 30,000 buses, including those on long routes, run across the state and a majority of the conductors of these buses don’t possess a licence.

Senior transport department officials said someone holding a valid conductor’s licence can apply for several state-run social security schemes for workers

of the unorganised sector, including treatment costs in case of accidents and pension after reaching the age of 60 years.

“This is a good decision by the state government. Bus conductors, like the drivers, will be accountable for their deeds now while qualifying to apply for benefits under the state-run social welfare schemes,” said Pradip Narayan Bose of the West Bengal Bus and Minibus Owners’ Association.