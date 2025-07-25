Slain BJP worker’s brother alleges murder attempt by KMC workers near Rajabazar

The brother of Avijit Sarkar, the BJP worker allegedly murdered during the 2021 post-poll violence, lodged a police complaint on Thursday alleging that some workers of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) tried to murder him near his house on Girish Vidya Ratna Lane near Rajabazar.

Biswajit's complaint on Thursday came within a week of the city sessions court remanding a retired assistant commissioner of Kolkata Police, a serving inspector, and a home guard in jail custody after they were named in a CBI supplementary chargesheet in the murder case.

The KMC workers lodged a counter police complaint alleging that Biswajit thrashed them following a heated altercation after an electrical wire snapped while they were trimming a tree.

"We are trying to ascertain the veracity of the claims," a senior police officer said.

In his complaint, Biswajit alleged that one of the KMC workers who attacked him said that two Trinamool councillors had sent them to murder him.

"Two workers attacked me with choppers. I was left with a bleeding nose," he said.