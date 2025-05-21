Signal glitch near Santragachhi station due to yard remodelling disrupts Howrah train services

Train services at Howrah and adjoining stations were affected on Tuesday because of glitch in a signalling system near Santragachhi station.

It was the second day of the disruptions, which disrupted the schedule of several long-distance trains as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Howrah-Mumbai Geetanjali Express, Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat, Howrah-Pune Azad Hind Express and Howrah-Mumbai Duronto Express were among the long-distance trains delayed in the past 48 hours.

A railway spokesperson said it was a “cascading effect” of a “major yard remodelling work” at Santragachhi station.

Many passengers said that they were forced to wait for hours at the New Complex to get on a train. They alleged that the railway authorities did not make enough announcements.

Trains that were not stuck moved at a snail’s pace.

Passengers said it took them close to 90 minutes to reach Howrah from Santragachhi, more than double the usual time.

“The glitch has been rectified. But because of a cascading effect, the schedule of some trains got disrupted,” said Om Prakash Charan, chief public relations officer of the South Eastern Railway.

“On Tuesday, the situation was better than Monday. We are trying to ensure normalcy from Wednesday,” he said.

The yard remodelling work at Santragachhi was done between April 30 and May 18.

It included the construction of two additional platforms, increasing the length of three existing platforms and building a foot overbridge.

The non-interlocking work for commissioning these facilities was undertaken on May 18. It continued for seven hours.

Over a hundred trains — long-distance and locals — to and from Howrah were cancelled for the infrastructure upgrade that began in April.

Many were terminated at Kharagpur and Santragachhi and some started from these two stations.

Scores of local trains were also cancelled.

The signal glitch started after the non-interlocking work was over on May 18.