Several lakhs worth of gold stolen from Kali temple, no arrests yet

Gold jewellery worth several lakhs was stolen from the Govind Chandra Seth Bazaar Kali Temple in Baguiati, Kolkata, on Sunday night.

The theft has sparked outrage among locals, who are demanding immediate police action to recover the stolen ornaments. According to residents, the deity was adorned with significant gold jewellery, including ornaments on its hands and ears.

The temple had two security guards and was equipped with CCTV cameras. On Monday morning, traders in the market noticed that the lock on the temple’s side gate had been broken. They discovered that all the deity’s gold ornaments were missing and immediately alerted Baguiati police.

Investigations revealed that the CCTV cameras had been disabled before the heist.

Local traders told regional newspapers that around 14 years ago, 20 to 25 tolas of gold jewellery had also been stolen from the temple. They said the case remains unsolved, with the stolen ornaments never recovered despite repeated police assurances.

Police officials stated that all angles are being investigated. As of now, no arrests have been made.