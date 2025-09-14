Seven ghats set for makeover in port-led riverfront revival; all set for heritage project

Seven ghats along the Hooghly will be restored and beautified as part of a joint initiative involving Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Kolkata Police, and several private corporations.

The ghats identified for redevelopment are: Mayer Ghat, Surinam Ghat, Nimtala immersion ghat, Chotelal Ki Ghat, Daighat, Kumartuli Ghat, and Champatala Ghat. The riverfront stretch between Kumartuli and Champatala ghats will also be beautified.

On Saturday, senior port officials met with representatives from Kolkata Police and the KMC to discuss the scope and coordination of the restoration work. Kolkata Police commissioner Manoj Verma was present at the meeting.

“Our objective is to revive these ghats in a way that enhances their accessibility and aesthetics while preserving their heritage character,” said a senior port official.

Port chairperson Rathendra Raman added: “The ghats are deeply woven into Calcutta’s heritage and daily life. This collaboration will ensure the restoration is inclusive, sustainable, and respectful of tradition, while also making the spaces usable for citizens and visitors.”

As part of the CSR-driven effort, Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd will develop the riverfront stretch between Kumartuli and Champatala ghats. Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd will work on Mayer Ghat and Surinam Ghat. The PS Group will restore Nimtala immersion ghat. IHCL Group (Taj Hotels) has adopted Chotelal Ki Ghat, and TNS Logi Park Private Ltd will take on the restoration of Daighat.

All companies involved have signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the port authorities. “Projects are currently in the design stage,” a port official stated.

Many of these ghats are now in disrepair. Visitors often complain about broken steps, poor lighting, lack of toilets or changing facilities, and no provision for drinking water. Decorative elements have faded, and many ghats have become unsafe due to erosion or neglect.

At Saturday’s meeting, corporate representatives presented their plans for redevelopment, all of which will be funded through their CSR budgets.

A KMC official said that there are 29 officially designated ghats along the Hooghly in Calcutta. Besides these, there are smaller ghats used by locals which are not recorded as formal ghats.

“If this project succeeds, we hope more corporations will come forward to adopt and restore other ghats,” said a port official.

While the port is the custodian of the ghats, the KMC is responsible for cleaning the riverbank areas and managing immersions during festivals like Durga Puja and Kali Puja. The civic body also oversees arrangements for Chhath Puja.

Kolkata Police handles law and order, along with traffic management during busy periods.

An attendee at the meeting said riverbank erosion had worsened conditions at several ghats. “Steps that stay underwater during high tide have developed wide gaps. People using these steps risk slipping and falling, which can cause serious accidents. These issues must be addressed during restoration,” he said.

The port authorities are also planning to build a walkway between Kumartuli and Champatala ghats.