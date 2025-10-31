Global products at New Town fair

The fair that brings global products to your doostep is back at the City Square ground. Bharat Chamber of Commerce (BCC), which turns 125 this year, unveiled the India International Grand Trade Fair 2025, in partnership with CCG Marketing and Services. Electronic appliances to wearables, processed food to home decor, furniture to footwear — a variety of items is on sale at 500 stalls across 12 pavillions, named according to the nature of goods on display inside. Participation has come from 10 countries and 20 Indian states.

3D sports keychains from Thailand

Sports and cartoon 3D keychain

Where: Chadha Jewellery, Hall 5

What: The sports stars you adore come in little shapes as cartoons, with a key chain to boot. Shipped from Thailand, they are made of rubber and look cute. The current stock has Virat Kohli, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo but Manpreet Singh Chadha, the owner, says it is the anime figure Naruto, which is the highest selling, followed by Spiderman and Shinchan.

Price: Rs 100

“This is the fourth time that we are hosting the fair in New Town. This venue always gets us more revenue than Science City as we get high-end customers here. A fair draws visitors from a radius of five to seven kilometre radius. Last year, there were five lakh visitors,” said Naresh Pachisia, president, BCC, adding that business had exceeded Rs 10 crore last time.

Dry fruits

Where: Afghan Prime Dry Fruits, Hall 4

What: While the stall from Kabul sells each kind of dry fruit separately, it is the mix that looks the most enticing. The mix contains 50 kinds, including pumpkin seeds, pine nuts, dried blueberries, dried strawberries, walnuts, pine nuts and figs, which have been sun-dried.

Price: Rs 1,600 per kg.

The inauguration was attended by diplomats from Russia, Germany, Nepal, China and Myanmar. “The fair is a wonderful platform, bringing together industries, MSMEs and trade agencies to showcase the very best of Indian enterprise and creativity... My country has a long tradition of trade fairs, the ones in Leipzig, Hanover and Frankfurt being among the oldest in history. For centuries, they have served as meeting places of innovators and nations, driving cooperation and commerce. I see that same spirit — of openness, innovation and partnership, which defines all great trade hubs,” said Tom Reiner, regional director, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, while comparing Calcutta to the port city of Hamburg.

Ethnic pump shoes

Where: Punjab Mojaris, Hall 5

What: These closed-back slippers, called jootis, have an ethnic look, thanks to the embroidery embellishments done on the leather top, some with zari, some with beads. The padding underfoot makes it a comfortable wear, while the sole has a decent grip. There are cheaper variants in microfoam, with similar looks but a dull texture, said the salesman of the company with a showroom in Infiniti Mall in Malad, Mumbai.

Price: Rs 850-1,400

“Trade fairs are not just about business but about forging connections,” said Myanmar consul general Aung Aung Myo Thein, hoping that his country would participate in the fair in future. “India continues to be Nepal’s largest trading partner and a vital source of investment and transit. Events like these create new avenues in expanding commercial linkage and regional integration,” said consul general of Nepal Jhakka Prasad Acharya.

Baklava and kunafa

Where: Golden Bites Dubai, Hall 3

What: It is difficult to ignore the lure of the flaky and nut-infested little morsels while passing them by, more so as the sellers keep offering free samplings. No sugar, only honey, they promise. Baklava is made with layers of phyllo dough and a nut filling, resulting in a crispy, flaky pastry, while kunafa uses shredded semolina dough with nut filling, creating a soft, gooey, and warm dessert. Baklava is layered and dry-baked before being soaked in honey, whereas kunafa has the nuts sandwiched inside a crispy dough and is baked until melted and golden before being drenched in honey, they explain. Assorted boxes are on sale, as also 100g bars of pisatachio kunafa.

Price: Rs 750 (for 250g assorted boxes), Rs 1,500 (for 500g assorted boxes), Rs 650 for packaged bars.

The Russian consul general Maxim Kozlov impressed everyone by delivering almost his entire speech in Bengali. Chinese deputy consul general Qin Yong too expressed hope of participation of Chinese traders in the fair next time with direct India-China flight (Calcutta to Guangzhou) resuming and visas being granted.

Sofa arm snack tray

Where: LV Enterprises, Hall 5

What: This product from Nepal is a way to avoid stains on the sofa armrest while going through the morning newspaper. Your tea cup and a plate of snacks can be placed on the central wooden piece on which a cloth has been fastened. There are narrow strips of wood placed symmetrically on both sides attached by another piece of fabric on the back, which makes it flexible as well as adds enough weight to cling to the sides.

Price: Rs 650

The fair will continue till November 3.