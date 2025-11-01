MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 01 November 2025

85 dengue cases reported from various parts of Calcutta between 19 and 26 October

Since January, 1,017 cases have been recorded, 226 more than during the same period last year

Subhajoy Roy Published 01.11.25, 05:46 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

As many as 85 new dengue cases were reported between October 19 and 26 in the city, a Kolkata Municipal Corporation official said on Friday.

Since January, 1,017 cases have been recorded, 226 more than during the same period last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

KMC officials said there has been a surge in dengue cases since Durga Puja. Nearly 70% of the cases reported this year are from south Calcutta.

Out of 114 wards, 35 have been identified as vulnerable, including neighbourhoods like Tiljala, Palm Avenue, Mayfair Road, Ballygunge Park Road, Panditya Road, Ahiripukur First Lane, Beltala slum, and Topsia.

“Stagnant water in small containers such as cups, plates, or coconut shells can turn into mosquito breeding sites for Aedes aegypti mosquitoes,” said a civic official.

RELATED TOPICS

Mosquito Dengue KMC
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Big tech’s artificial intelligence spending is accelerating (again)

How much companies will ultimately get back in return from AI products like chatbots is unclear
Quote left Quote right

La Nina conditions are likely to persist through December 2025 to February 2026

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT