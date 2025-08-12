MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Senior postmaster of Burdwan post office in net for cheating depositors

The CID arrested Bidyut Sur, the senior postmaster of Burdwan post office, from his residence at Madhabdihi in East Burdwan on Sunday

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 12.08.25, 09:57 AM
Representational image File image

A senior postmaster of a Burdwan post office was arrested on Sunday for his alleged involvement in cheating depositors.

The accused, who served as a postal assistant of Jamalpur sub-post office during the period of the alleged offence, played a crucial role in the misappropriation of around 12.2 lakh, police said.

Last week, CID officers arrested Hriday Ranjan Maity, 73, for his alleged involvement in creating fake post office passbooks and misappropriating public funds, sleuths said.

“It was further revealed that Maity acted as an agent of Jamalpur sub-post office during the period of the offence,” an officer said.

The fraud case originated from a court complaint received by the officer in charge of Jamalpur police station.

“The complaint alleged that he had deposited 12 lakh at Jamalpur sub-post office but it was not reflecting in his account,” said a CID officer.

“Dissatisfied with the initial probe, he moved Calcutta High Court that handed over the investigation to the CID,” he said.

The state CID found Maity’s involvement and then the name of Sur emerged in the case.

Following the arrest, Sur was produced before a court in East Burdwan on August 11.

The prosecution sought a 14-day police remand to further interrogate the suspects. The court granted seven days.

Post Office Postmaster Fraud Case Burdwan Deposits
