NKDA revamps New Town parks removing tubs to prevent dengue amid rising cases

Flower pots in the New Town parks are being discarded. Instead, saplings are being planted directly in flower beds. The step is being taken as a preventive measure against dengue. From January 1, New Town has registered around 95 cases so far.

Ahead of winter, when outdoor activities will increase, the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) is planning a facelift for all 24 parks under its maintenance. “We are focusing on the children’s playing areas and gazebos,” an NKDA official said.

The flower tubs turn into breeding grounds of mosquito larvae as water may accumulate in them, he said. “Also once the season is over, the tubs without the seasonal flowers become redundant. For now, seasonal flowers will be planted in the beds. They will be easier to replace after the season.”

In 2023, 348 dengue cases were reported in New Town. This was a significant increase compared to 2022, when only 37 cases were reported in the area. Last year, it was around 50, the official recalled. This time, as mentioned, the figure has nearly doubled.

A gardener plants saplings in a flower bed in Apur Sansar Park

Trends of dengue cases often show a cyclical or alternating pattern in successive years, typically with peaks occurring every two to five years. This periodicity is primarily driven by the interplay of population immunity and the circulation of different dengue virus serotypes. “Most cases are being reported in the fringes. But mosquitoes hardly understand civic boundaries,” he smiled.

All the peripheral canals flowing around New Town have been cleaned of water hyacinths. Guppy fish have also been released in the water. Boats have been deployed to improve the flow. Monitoring teams are undertaking fumigation and other vector-control measures in the residential areas, the official added.

Does the dengue situation seem better this year?

