New ‘trendy’ Park Hotel coming up on EM Bypass, KMC approves construction plan

The Park Hotels will start construction of a new “trendy and sexy” property in Calcutta in 2026, targeting a March 2029 commissioning, the group announced.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) approved the construction plan last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project will span about 7,00,000sq-ft, combining hotel and residential spaces, said Karan Paul, non-executive director of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels.

As a city, Calcutta is still “short of high-quality accommodation,” Paul told Metro. He said that the landmark Park hotel on Park Street has had 100 per cent occupancy over the past seven years, signalling that there will be demand for any new addition to the city’s inventory.

An official from the group said the city currently has about 5,100 “branded” hotel rooms, compared with roughly 15,000 in Delhi or Mumbai.

The upcoming project will be located along EM Bypass in the city’s east. Paul said: “It is a phenomenal location. We think that in the next few years, the location is going to get stronger. It is going to be the new central artery of the city.”

Three luxury hotels — ITC Sonar, ITC Royal Bengal and JW Marriott — have already transformed the EM Bypass stretch.

Paul described the new Park property as “something cool, sexy and fabulous,” adding: “Probably not so business-like. We are going to be trendy. Calcutta is short of high-quality accommodation and F&B. This market is going to be very strong for many years to come.”

The property will feature an air-taxi landing facility, 250 rooms, and 70-100 serviced apartments. Singapore-based Gensler has been hired as the architect.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony is scheduled for January 2026, said Vijay Dewan, managing director of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels. The group purchased the EM Bypass plot in 2007, but it remained idle until now. Dewan told Metro: “The market in Calcutta is now strong enough for us to add to our inventory of rooms. We felt this to be the right time to increase our investment in Bengal.”

The property will have three towers: one housing the hotel and two identical towers for serviced apartments. Planned amenities include at least two restaurants, nightclubs, a rooftop bar, a rooftop swimming pool, and banquet facilities for weddings, parties, and conferences.

The group will invest over ₹500 crore in the project, which will generate direct and indirect employment.

Although the Park Hotels group already operates two Zone by The Park properties in Calcutta, one in Digha, and The Denmark Tavern in Serampore, this will be the city’s second Park hotel.

Zone by The Park targets the upper mid-scale segment, while The Park is a luxury hotel.

The Park Street property, commissioned in 1967, currently has 149 rooms.

Dewan added that the group plans to more than double its national inventory in the next five years.

“Across India, we operate 36 hotels with 2,436 keys at present. Over the next five years, we plan to expand to 74 hotels with 5,787 keys. Within this financial year, we will add 14 hotels with 588 keys,” he said.