Rotary Club health camp in Salt Lake spots possible breast lumps, encourages early detection

Two women who came for checkups at a breast cancer screening camp in DA Block recently were detected with possible lumps.

This was at a mega health camp held for women aged between 16 and 55. Organsied by Rotary Club Saltlake Metropolitan Kolkata, in association with ward 39, Matri Raksha offered free screening and awareness sessions on gynecological issues, anaemia, breast and cervical cancer, as well as general checkups.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Out of the 50 women screened and counselled, we found a 21-year-old with a 5cm tumour. It needs to be confirmed by further testing, but can be easily operated upon as the size is small,” said Pragati Singhal, consultant in breast oncology, who had come for the camp. “If the lady neglects the tumour, it will aggravate. But when I told her the same, she was more worried about how to break the news at home and how they would afford the surgery.”

The camp drew more than 200 women from across the ward, including the added area of Duttabad. Another lady in her mid-40s was detected with a vague lump too. “We asked everyone to do self breast examination and suggested mammograms for those above the age of 40,” said Singhal.

Gynaecologist Aruna Tantia, who is also founder-chairperson of the club, shared that according to their survey across 65 camps in the state covering 5,400 women, they have found 66-70 per cent of them anaemic. “Because of excessive menstrual bleeding, many women suffer from anaemia without even being aware of it. This is true across urban and rural areas. It leads to weaker mothers and stunted children — a cycle that can be broken by awareness, diet, and early detection,” she said.

At this particular camp, they found many women with Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD), and irregular and painful periods. “But compared to other camps, anaemia cases weren’t as severe. Many had high blood pressure and sugar, which they were not aware of. “We have distributed free iron tablets for two months to women with low haemoglobin, and calcium to those with severe body pain. Deworming tablets were given too, as worms are another cause of anaemia,” said Tantia.

DB Block homemaker Mousumi Saha had come with her daughter Anisha, who is a Class X student at Salt Lake School. “We wanted to come today as the camp is especially for women's health. I appreciate how they are sensitising the community, sharing precautions and ensuring timely intervention,” she said.

Councillor Rajesh Chirimar recalled that such a camp was held earlier at the same venue about two years ago. “Back then, 144 women out of 150 were diagnosed with severe anaemia. The team intervened and followed up on their condition periodically,” he said. “Today’s camp is being managed primarily by women, with just a few men providing support.”

Bones and Blood Sugar

EE Block residents got first-hand tips from three specialists at a health awareness session hosted at their community hall in collaboration with Manipal Hospital Broadway.

Osteoarthritis specialist Debashis Chakraborty gave an overview on knee replacement. “Knee replacement is one of the most successful surgeries in the world,” he said. “To get the best results, 50 per cent of the onus lies on the surgeon, 30 per cent on physiotherapy and 20 per cent on the patient himself. Physiotherapy must continue for the first six months after surgery. As for exercise, non-impactful exercises like cycling and swimming are good for the knees,” Chakraborty said. He also explained how robotic surgery involves a robot guiding the surgeon in proper angling and alignment of his work.

Gastroenterologist Kushan Sengupta explained gastritis to be stomach irritation, inflammation, nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite. “To stay healthy, include fruits and vegetables in your diet and reduce the intake of oil and spices. Avoid smoking and drinking; coffee, too, may cause gas issues. Have green tea instead,” he said, adding that one should rush to the doctor if they spot blood in their vomit, excrete black stool or feel an obstruction in the food pipe while swallowing. “These could be signs of a tumour or ulcer.”

Diabetes specialist Debashis Saha noted that uncontrolled diabetes can affect the eyes, nerves, kidneys and lead to heart and renal failure. “Type 2 diabetes is on the rise in India due to sedentary lifestyles, lack of exercise and overeating junk food,” he said. “Those with a family history of diabetes, and those who are obese, are especially susceptible.” In the pre-diabetic stages, the condition can still be controlled or delayed through diet, exercise and lifestyle modification. “One’s diet should comprise 40 per cent carbohydrates, 30 per cent protein and 30 per cent fat. Thirty minutes of brisk walking is also advised at least five days a week,” Saha said.

Secretary of EE Block, Moktar Ali Khan, said that they hold such health and awareness camps off and on. “These help residents get updated about health-related information so they can stay healthy,” added president Swapan Basu.