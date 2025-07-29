Party guests steal bike from residential complex in Rajarhat, three youths arrested

Three youths who had come to attend a birthday party at a studio apartment inside a residential complex in Rajarhat were arrested on Sunday for allegedly stealing a motorbike from the premises.

Police sources said the complex is a condominium of studio apartments, many of which are rented out through online booking platforms.

Police said the security in charge of the residential complex had reported the theft of his motorbike from the housing complex on Saturday. Initially, the security guards or residents could not identify the men whose faces were captured in a CCTV camera.

CCTV footage of a camera installed in the garage showed three young men trying to break open the locks on the two-wheelers parked inside the housing complex using a single master key.

“The footage showed one of the youths unlocking a motorcycle and leaving the complex with the other

two riding pillion,” said an officer of Narayanpur police station where the matter was reported.

The police found that a group had hired two apartments for a birthday party through a booking app. The youth who had booked the apartments was questioned. He identified the accused youths as his friends.

Based on his statement, the police arrested the trio.