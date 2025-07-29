MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 29 July 2025

Party guests steal bike from residential complex in Rajarhat, three youths arrested

Police sources said the complex is a condominium of studio apartments, many of which are rented out through online booking platforms

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 29.07.25, 06:32 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Three youths who had come to attend a birthday party at a studio apartment inside a residential complex in Rajarhat were arrested on Sunday for allegedly stealing a motorbike from the premises.

Police sources said the complex is a condominium of studio apartments, many of which are rented out through online booking platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the security in charge of the residential complex had reported the theft of his motorbike from the housing complex on Saturday. Initially, the security guards or residents could not identify the men whose faces were captured in a CCTV camera.

CCTV footage of a camera installed in the garage showed three young men trying to break open the locks on the two-wheelers parked inside the housing complex using a single master key.

“The footage showed one of the youths unlocking a motorcycle and leaving the complex with the other
two riding pillion,” said an officer of Narayanpur police station where the matter was reported.

The police found that a group had hired two apartments for a birthday party through a booking app. The youth who had booked the apartments was questioned. He identified the accused youths as his friends.

Based on his statement, the police arrested the trio.

RELATED TOPICS

Steal Motorbike Rajarhat Residential Complex Arrest Birthday Celebration
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'We will set up food centres': Trump acknowledges Gaza starvation, rebukes Israeli denial

Speaking during a visit to Scotland, Trump said Israel holds significant responsibility for ensuring the flow of aid and stressed that many lives could be saved
Representational Image
Quote left Quote right

It is not because we need less people. We will continue to look for high (quality) talent

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT