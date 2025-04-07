Schools find ways to tide over teacher shortage, crucial period for classes 11, 12

Combine sections in Classes IX and X, engage part-time teachers, or request teachers from neighbouring schools to take classes.

These are some of the ways government-aided schools are planning to tide over the shortage of teachers.

The Supreme Court order on Thursday scrapped around 16,000 teacher jobs in government-aided schools, leaving many institutions bereft of their subject teachers.

The void might impact the completion of the syllabus, especially for Classes X and XII, who will appear for their Madhyamik and higher secondary exams next year, several principals said.

Tiljala Balika Vidyalya in Kasba is planning to merge sections in Classes IX and X.

A school in Dum Dum has decided to engage three part-time teachers at the plus-II level so classes can be held.

Children's Welfare Association High School for Girls in Behala will request the neighbouring schools to provide them with a teacher in chemistry so they can manage till the time the government comes up with a solution. The school's lone higher secondary chemistry teacher has been axed by the verdict.

"This will impact our classes. We offer chemistry not just with pure science but with nutrition and psychology. We are apprehensive that this will impact the admission in Class XI after Madhyamik if it is not addressed immediately," said Sarbari Sengupta, headmistress, Children's Welfare Association High School for Girls.

"We will request other schools in the locality if they could spare their teachers to take classes in our school for some time," she said.

Kanaknagar SD Institution at Hingalganj, North 24-Parganas, with a strength of 1,400 students, has lost its lone math teacher.

"We will have to arrange part-time teachers. How else will the Class X examinees write their Madhyamik next year if the syllabus is not completed? They are writing the first summative exam now, and the rest of the 70 per cent of the syllabus will have to be done by November," said headmaster Pulak Roychowdhury.

"The post of the math teacher was vacant for four years from 2014. It is vacant again," he said.

Ashim Nanda, the headmaster of a school in Dum Dum, said they have decided to hire three part-time teachers so the classes in the Plus-II level could continue.

"We have 220 students in the commerce section. Of the three teachers in the section, two have lost their jobs. We have decided to engage two part-time teachers," he said.

"We have called a meeting of the school's managing committee to proceed with the decision," he said.

Engaging part-time teachers is an option but schools would have to make arrangements from their own corpus to pay them, principals said.

Tiljala Balika Vidyalya is planning to merge sections in Classes IX and X. Of the three math teachers, two were impacted by the verdict.

"It won't be possible for one teacher to take all the classes. So, we are planning to merge sections," said headmistress Avinanda Ghosh Dastidar.

A school off EM Bypass that has lost three teachers have no option but to keep classes at the secondary level suspended for the time being.