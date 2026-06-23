Scan on Unesco tag 'misuse' by former tourism minister Indranil Sen

The high court on Monday asked investigators to submit how much money had allegedly been extorted by misusing a Unesco tag during Durga Puja by former tourism minister Indranil Sen through a company to which his wife is attached.

Sen and his wife, Madhuchhanda, were, in the meantime, given a verbal assurance by the state counsel that there would be no coercive action against them for the next two weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the hearing, the court directed the state to disclose the total amount of money collected and submit a progress report on the investigation by July 8.

Expressing concern over the use of Unesco branding, the judge said, “It must be kept in mind that you have used the Unesco logo,” sources said.

The court also questioned how access to the puja venue was granted, asking the former minister, “How did they get access to the puja?"

"Was there a misuse of your authority?” the judge said.

Responding on behalf of the state, public prosecutor Kallol Mondal informed the court that the matter was under investigation and that money had allegedly been collected even while issuing donor passes.

The court said that issuing donor passes in exchange for money itself amounted to a breach of the stipulated conditions and indicated commercial use.

Kolkata Police have drawn up an FIR against the former minister and others based on a complaint that alleged that they falsely claimed a private company’s association with Unesco to extort money during Durga Puja with the support of the state’s tourism department.

The accused include Sen, his wife and two others.

According to the complaint lodged by Jaydeep Mukherjee, who described himself as an “international travel consultant,” Sen and others incorporated an organisation in the name of Mahanirban Road Mass Art Society in June, 2022.