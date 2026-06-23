Drainage deadline for Sector V, Suvendu Adhikari bats for IT hub's cleanliness

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari has asked the civic authorities of Sector V to ensure that there is no water on the roads in the IT hub beyond an hour after it stops raining, state government officials said.

Suvendu also asked the authorities why stretches of VIP Road near Haldiram's remained waterlogged for hours after a spell of rain and instructed them to find a solution soon.

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In a video conference with senior officials of the civic bodies of Calcutta, Howrah, Bidhannagar and Sector V, Suvendu took stock of the drainage infrastructure in the city.

"The chief minister said he has noticed complaints about waterlogging in Sector V and asked officials to ensure that the roads there did not remain inundated beyond an hour after it stopped raining," said an official.

Officials said the new BJP government in the state would not want to show Sector V, the state's IT and consultancy hub, in a poor light to investors whom they are wooing to bring fresh investments to the state. If the top executives of the companies have to wade through waterlogged streets or get stuck on a waterlogged stretch, it will not cast the hub in a good light.

Suvendu was also peeved about waterlogging along stretches of VIP Road.

The stretch of VIP Road, near Haldiram's and Teghoria, remained waterlogged till late into the night after a sharp spell of rain on Friday.

Although VIP Road is under the custody of the state public works department, the civic services in the area are the responsibility of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Sources in the BMC had said the drainage systems in the stretch of VIP Road had been damaged during the construction of an elevated Metro Railway corridor along the road. Hidco has floated a proposal to rebuild the drainage network on the stretch, a source added.

Officials present in the meeting said Suvendu said he found uprooted trees or portions of them still lying across roads in Calcutta. He asked the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to remove the tree branches faster from the roads.