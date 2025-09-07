Save heritage buildings with grand architecture through adaptive reuse: Architect

Buildings with grand architecture should bring more value than relatively new ones, and owners of such structures will feel interested in keeping the properties if they realise their real worth, an architect advocating the adaptive reuse of Calcutta’s built heritage said on Saturday.

Mukul Agarwal, founder trustee of Calcutta Heritage Collective, observed that in many Western cities, hotels housed in grand architectural structures tend to have higher rates compared to contemporary, luxurious establishments.

Agarwal said if this practice catches up in Calcutta, many of its architecturally grand buildings will be saved.

“There are so many places across the globe where people go to see the built heritage of the place. Calcutta has that potential because of the architectural grandeur of our old buildings,” said Agarwal, an architect and a businesswoman.

“The old buildings should have more value because you cannot build them anymore. Even if someone wants to make a copy of an architecturally grand building, they will not be able to do so,” Agarwal said on the sidelines of a panel discussion and the launch of an exhibition on preserving the built heritage in Sovabazar-Kumartuli.

“The government can create policies that create an environment for such buildings to thrive commercially,” she said.

The exhibition by students from CEPT University, Ahmedabad, one of India’s premier architecture schools, will remain open from 11am to 7pm till September 8.

The students visited Kumartuli, the ghats along the Hooghly in Sovabazar and Abhoy Mitra Street to document the buildings, their age, and architecture. As an exercise on adaptive reuse of old structures, they have proposed measures on how to rejuvenate the neighbourhood without changing its character.

Koushik Jain, who completed his master’s from CEPT University earlier this year, said in Kumartuli, they came across old and grand buildings, some still used as residences, some as commercial buildings and at least one that has become defunct.

“The commercial building had hoardings with names of shops of various sizes and colours. We proposed to have a uniform hoarding size. We also proposed that hoardings should interrupt the architectural elements of the facade,” said Jain.

The students also proposed different restoration methods for structures depending on their condition.

“We have proposed guidelines for existing and future use of the buildings and the area, while preserving its character and history,” said Unni Ammu, who also completed her master’s from CEPT University.

Agarwal said Calcutta Heritage Collective is going to repair and conserve the Chaitanya Library.

“The library, run by a private trust, has some rare books. We are using the adaptive reuse model here. While the library will remain untouched, some of the other rooms may be turned into accommodation for scholars. We are trying to create some scope for revenue generation so that the library becomes self-sustainable,” said Agarwal.