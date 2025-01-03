Saras Mela on at New Town

Head to Saras Mela at the New Town fairground this weekend, and you can easily while away hours.

About 300 stalls have set up shop, representing various states. There are leather puppets from Andhra Pradesh, gond art from Madhya Pradesh, shawls from Kashmir, and, of course, patachitra from Bengal. Mishti Hub has put up a pavilion housing renowned outlets like Ganguram and Mithai, and there’s also a dedicated food court in an adjoining space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organised by the state panchayat and rural development department, the fair runs till January 2, from noon to 9pm. Here are a few items that might catch your eye-

Planters

Stall: W3

Artisans from Haryana have brought these attractive planters in shapes like snails and turtles, alongside “tulsi manch” featuring swastikas or deities sculpted into them. Some widemouthed planters can double as showpieces for you to pour water and sprinkle petals on it for effect. “These pots are made of terracotta and marble dust, that strengthen the material and make it long-lasting,” says Dushyant Kumar. “They are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use and the brightness of the colours will not fade.”

Price: Rs 1,200 for the wide-mouthed planter

Ceramic jewellery

Stall: K9

The jewellery at this stall showcases subtle colour combinations and fine craftsmanship. “Cloth and shell jewellery are common now, but ceramic jewellery is relatively new,” says Indrani Saha, adding that it is challenging to create. Motifs include leaves and abstract designs, but the standout pieces are fish-themed pendants. “Bengalis love fish —whether to eat or wear — so I’m not surprised that this is one of our best selling items.”

Price: Rs 1,500 for the fish pendant of diameter 3.5 inches

Jute murals

Stall: 90

This East Midnapore stall offers wall hangings that create quite a 3D effect. “First, we draw the images and then use jute to embellish them for depth,” says Sipra Bera, the artisan. Her repertoire includes village sceneries, trees, birds, and of course Tagore. “People are appreciating this art and we’re seeing bumper sales. Some have even sold out.”

Price: The range is from Rs 300 for frames measuring 10x12 inches to Rs 3,000 for those measuring 16x28 inches.

Jute masks

Stall: 209

This stall features Bishnupur silksaris and home décor items ofjute. “We have jute Ganeshas andBankura horse masks, crafted bygluing jute ropes together, but it isthese husband-wife mask sets thatare doing rather well,” says GopalMaity. The faces are about 2ft longand are embellished with bindi,moustache and the like.

Price: Rs 263 (after a 20 percent mela discount)

Yellow cab sari

Stall: 156

The yellow taxi, an emblem of Calcutta, is likely to vanish soon from the streets but nostalgia abounds on the fashion front. This stall has got white cotton saris with a border of the city skyline in silhouette, while the body and anchal feature yellow cabs with “Kolkata” written in Bengali inside a round emblem in white. “Visitors from the city and especially those from outside love such items,” says Barnali Dutta from Howrah.

Price: Rs 1,750 for the cab sari

Decorative glass bottles

Stall: K24

This stall features recycled glass bottles that are painted or wrapped in jute with fresh floral designs. “I collect empty bottles from bars and restaurants as well as hawkers. I’m particular about the shape of the bottle, as it must have scope to allow for creativity,” says Salini Poddar. Some bottles come equipped with electric lights the glow from within, while others can be used as flower vases.

Price: Bottles with lights range from Rs 200 to Rs 300; without lights, they range from Rs 350 to Rs 1,000.

Wooden wall hangings

Stall: 232

This stall from Rajasthan offers wall hangings with motifs of Western dancers, women in African attire, and the most popular design — ghoomar dancers. “The biggest buyers are Rajasthanis settled in Calcutta,” says Indra Sharma. “The ghoomar dancers are depicted in traditional lehengas, complete with jewellery such as choodas and baju bandhs, and remind them of home.”

Price: Rs 250

Lakshmi sari

Stall: 86

The anchal of this white cotton sari prominently displays acartoon-like image of Lakshmi,with her owl, while the body hashand-painted lotuses, associatedwith the goddess, all over. “Thissari is attracting much attention,”says Mithu Saha of Nakshikantha Boutique, Hooghly. “Before Durga puja, I make similar sarison Durga; before Holi, I do it withpalash flowers and the like.”

Price: Rs 1,650