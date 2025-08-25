Cloudy skies, rain and thundershowers likely in Kolkata this week, says met department

Kolkata is likely to experience cloudy conditions with spells of rain and thundershowers this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Monday.

For August 25, the city is expected to witness a cloudy sky with rain or thundershower likely to occur.

The maximum temperature is predicted to touch 32 degrees celsius, while the minimum will hover around 27 degrees celsius.

On Tuesday, thunderstorms with rain are predicted with temperatures ranging between 32 degrees and a low of 27 degrees.

Wednesday will see a cloudy sky with light rain. The mercury is expected to hover between a maximum of 31 degrees and a minimum of 27 degrees.

The forecast for Thursday, August 28 points to a cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower.

Temperatures will remain stable at around 31 degrees and 27 degrees.

Similar conditions are expected on August 29, though the maximum temperature will dip to 30 degrees with the minimum at 26 degrees.

August 30 will likely bring rain or thundershowers across the city, with a maximum temperature of 29 degrees and the minimum of 26 degrees.

The week will close on August 31 with a generally cloudy sky accompanied by one or two spells of rain or thundershower.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 30 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees.

The past few days have seen Kolkata under a persistent cover of clouds, intermittent rain with maximum temperatures staying below 30 degrees Celsius.