Minibus rams into series of vehicles in north Kolkata's Maniktala, driver on the run

The accident, which occurred around 11.30 am, left at least two cars, a taxi and a motorcycle partially damaged

PTI Published 25.08.25, 01:03 PM

A minibus rammed into a number of vehicles in north Kolkata's Maniktala area on Monday morning, police said.

The accident, which occurred around 11.30 am, left at least two cars, a taxi and a motorcycle partially damaged, they said.

No one was injured in the accident, they added.

The accident led to heavy congestion on the busy stretch on the first working day of the week.

The driver of the bus fled following the accident, while the damaged vehicles were towed away.

Police said it is suspected that brake failure of the bus led to the accident.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

