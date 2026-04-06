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regular-article-logo Monday, 06 April 2026

Rs 37 lakh seized from car at Netaji Nagar during naka check

The search and seizure was made by a team of the Static Surveillance Team (SST) that comprises officers of the state police and the central forces whose duty is to carry out naka checks and search vehicles to look for unauthorised cash, jewellery, narcotics and liquor that could be used as inducement to voters during the elections

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 06.04.26, 11:09 AM
Netaji Nagar ?37.97 lakh cash seizure

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Over 37 lakh in cash was seized from a car that was intercepted at Netaji Nagar on Sunday morning after the driver failed to clarify the origin of the money..

The search and seizure was made by a team of the Static Surveillance Team (SST) that comprises officers of the state police and the central forces whose duty is to carry out naka checks and search vehicles to look for unauthorised cash, jewellery, narcotics and liquor that could be used as inducement to voters during the elections.

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Police said the car was intercepted at the Plywood House crossing on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Road under Netaji Nagar police station.

Officers identified the person allegedly carrying the cash as Ashutosh Agarwal, 36, a resident of Judges Court Road in Alipore. Agarwal was detained for interrogation.

“The person carrying the money could neither explain the source of the cash nor could he tell the purpose for which so much cash was
being transported,” said an officer.

Police said the income tax department has been informed, and the seized
cash has been handed over to them.

According to the rules, during the period when the model code of conduct is in place, if someone is caught carrying more than 50,000 in cash, it should be reported to the police. If someone is caught carrying over 10 lakh in cash, the income tax department must be informed, the police said.

“Carriers can be released if they can produce documents related to the source of the cash,” an officer said.

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Assembly Elections Cash Seizure Netaji Nagar
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