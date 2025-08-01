Games created by and for students

Students of St. Francis Xavier School enjoyed a day of games, food and fun as they gathered to celebrate Francotsav, the school fest, on their school premises.

The non-competitive fest featured a variety of activities that were set up by students under the guidance of teachers in their classrooms. The computer room had turned into a game centre as students got to play their favourite games like Hill Climb Racing, Air Hockey, Road Rash and more.

Students flitted from one classroom to another, playing games like fix the straw, riddle griddle, string beads, alphabetic order and flip to match. “In 30 seconds, five pairs have to be matched, flipping only two cards at a time. This is a fun game, but also tests the memory. Many are returning for a second attempt but few could complete it in time,” said Priti Saha of Class VIII, who was managing the game.

In the puzzle game, Spandan Dey was happy to finish on time. “Patience was the key. I succeeded on the second attempt,” said the Class VII student.

Food stalls were set up by teachers with students as assistants. A variety of food items like papri chaat, pao bhaji, noodles, mocktails, dahi phuchka were on offer.

The stall that had the biggest crowd was Nikhil’s Kitchen that was serving Goan delicacies like Chicken Vindaloo, crispy paratha and pasta. “Every year I put up a stall. This year, I wanted to offer a taste of Goan flavours so I tried something different. I had been preparing from 2am but I am glad everyone is having a good time,” said teacher Nikhil Biswas, who had set up the stall.