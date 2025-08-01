Kids' menu at Sector V club lounge

What’s in a name? Lots, if it’s a kid with little interest in the basic life-saving exercise of consuming food. Club Fenicia, a lounge bar in Sector V, is going out of its way to court parents with small children. They have launched a children-special menu card, choosing items palatable to tots and teens, and with names that would catch their fancy.

Consider Sinchan Hakka Noodles, Ben 10 French Fries and Motu Patlu Popcorn. “The portions too are suitable for a child’s appetite,” manager Subhra Kanti Mohanti said.

Popeye Veg Sandwich

Admitting that a bar was an unlikely haunt for a child, Mohanti pointed out that Fenicia had a club licence and operated more as a lounge serving drinks than a bar per se. “In a society where nuclear families abound, where would a young working couple, going out for a drink, leave their 10 or 12-year-old child? Contrary to expectations, we do get a lot of family crowd as well, other than the Sector V executives,” he said.

For those squeamish about exposing children to the sight of liquor bottles at the counter, the 30,000 sq ft facility has a room away from it all, which looks like a cosy sitting room with sofa sets set up for separate groups.

Bob’s Burger Veggie Slider

They are open to adults ordering from the children’s menu also. “Who am I to stop a customer from ordering from any section of the menu? He might not be hungry enough for a full portion and might feel like trying out a Popeye Veg Sandwich or The Simpsons Chicken Singapore. We have to place ourselves in the customers’ shoes to understand their viewpoint as well,” he added.

The garnishing is bright and colourful to make the fare look tempting to children. But several of the items, like Homer Simpson Chicken Nuggets or Tom and Jerry Cheese Quesadilla will work well with drinks too. And one can always enjoy the view of the wetlands outside till sundown, while sipping on the Tom N Jerry Power Shake.